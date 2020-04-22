Leadership promotions at Archetype Malaysia and Singapore

In Malaysia, Archetype has promoted Radiance Leong to deputy managing consultant. Leong began her career at the agency 11 years ago as a junior consultant, and has since worked with clients including Taman Tugu by Khazanah Nasional, Boston Scientific, and Madame Tussauds.

In Singapore, meanwhile, Owen Waters joined in 2016 from London-based agency Nelson Bostock Unlimited. At Archetype, he has worked with the likes of Stripe, Amazon, Rolls Royce and PropertyGuru, and also heads the integrated planning team in Singapore. Currently, the integrated marketing comms portfolio makes up almost half of Singapore's revenues.

Both Leong and Waters have taken up their second-in-charge roles to their respective managing consultants, Lee Tiam Siang (Malaysia) and Mabel Chiang (Singapore).

