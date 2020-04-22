Sling & Stone wins string of healthtech clients

The four clients are HealthMatch, a clinical trial matching platform that connects people with drugs and medication faster; InstantScripts, a telehealth and online medical consultation platform; Porspection, a healthcare data analytics company that uses AI and machine learning to predict and prevent shortfalls in the supply of critical medications; and Swoop Aero, a startup using drones to change the way the world moves essential supplies such as medicine, pathology tests and samples. All four clients are in the ANZ market.

"These companies play a pivotal role in seeing the world through the current crisis and if they succeed, we all do. Having the opportunity to tell their stories is as humbling as it is inspiring," CEO Vuki Vujasinovic told PRWeek Asia.

"For now, there is definitely a growing demand to tell and hear optimistic stories from healthtech innovators. We're seeing a lot of activity in this sector and we're relishing the opportunity to partner with [these brands].

