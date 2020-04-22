It has already been an incredible year for the media – and it’s only April.
Cision’s annual State of the Media Report has always uncovered data and insights that provide a full picture of what journalists are managing and how communicators can support them best.
This report delves deep into those topics, as well as trust in the media (a continual trend), bias in the field of journalism (a highly debated topic lately), the role of AI (some unexpected perspectives) and much more. In addition, a special section was produced to demonstrate how COVID-19 has impacted the media.
And all this data is gleaned from 3,253 journalists from 15 countries – a group whose attention and respect is crucial for PR pros to earn.
Click here to access the 11th annual State of the Media Report.