How 7 brands are celebrating Earth Day

Earth Day turns 50 this year.
Here’s how seven brands are showing their love for our planet and encouraging consumers to do the same…
Hyundai
Help the planet from home! With Hyundai, I'm taking part in the #DarkSelfieChallenge. Turn all the lights off and take a selfie with the flash on. Show yourself in the dark to shed light on climate change.#DarkSelfieChallenge #EarthDay #StayHome #HyundaixBTS #NEXO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BFhk66SmIK— Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) April 21, 2020
SodaStream U.S.A.
There is no place but home, let’s take better care of it. RETWEET this post for a chance to win our Earth friendly My Only Bottle kit! #BetterForOurHome pic.twitter.com/n1MgUQvNm8— SodaStream USA (@SodaStreamUSA) April 21, 2020
NASA
We're just one day away from the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay. Learn how our missions have studied our home planet to benefit life on Earth and enjoy activities to help you observe #EarthDayAtHome: https://t.co/W6LkQqaXXl pic.twitter.com/ssNDYWsdpC— NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020
Crayola
Hanging star decorations are now a colorful upcycled craft! Decorate leftover brown paper bags, then transform them into a DIY Paper Star.#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/EhfbA6gEVt— Crayola (@Crayola) April 20, 2020
Impossible Foods
?????? https://t.co/IPqOHRkqPP— Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) April 21, 2020
Levi Strauss & Co.
No public gatherings? No problem. Celebrate & recognize the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay virtually this week. https://t.co/IXSXSbZOFa— Levi Strauss & Co. (@LeviStraussCo) April 21, 2020
Seventh Generation
Last year, we took to the streets to raise our voice in support of climate action. This year, we’re staying apart to stand together. Starting Earth Day, 4/22, the climate movement will come together online to demand action. Register for #EarthDayLive here: https://t.co/M11ePa4vWT pic.twitter.com/IJe4sB2qiK— Seventh Generation (@SeventhGen) April 20, 2020