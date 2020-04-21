How 7 brands are celebrating Earth Day

Earth Day turns 50 this year.

Here’s how seven brands are showing their love for our planet and encouraging consumers to do the same…

Hyundai

Help the planet from home! With Hyundai, I'm taking part in the #DarkSelfieChallenge. Turn all the lights off and take a selfie with the flash on. Show yourself in the dark to shed light on climate change.#DarkSelfieChallenge #EarthDay #StayHome #HyundaixBTS #NEXO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BFhk66SmIK — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) April 21, 2020

SodaStream U.S.A.

There is no place but home, let’s take better care of it. RETWEET this post for a chance to win our Earth friendly My Only Bottle kit! #BetterForOurHome pic.twitter.com/n1MgUQvNm8 — SodaStream USA (@SodaStreamUSA) April 21, 2020

NASA

We're just one day away from the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay. Learn how our missions have studied our home planet to benefit life on Earth and enjoy activities to help you observe #EarthDayAtHome: https://t.co/W6LkQqaXXl pic.twitter.com/ssNDYWsdpC — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2020

Crayola

Hanging star decorations are now a colorful upcycled craft! Decorate leftover brown paper bags, then transform them into a DIY Paper Star.#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/EhfbA6gEVt — Crayola (@Crayola) April 20, 2020

Impossible Foods

Levi Strauss & Co.

No public gatherings? No problem. Celebrate & recognize the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay virtually this week. https://t.co/IXSXSbZOFa — Levi Strauss & Co. (@LeviStraussCo) April 21, 2020

Seventh Generation