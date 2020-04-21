Coronavirus Briefing: Economic game plans, returning stimulus checks and heartfelt shout-outs

Yesterday we kicked things off on a hopeful note — cannabis and Mother Earth! Today is a little different. A second wave of infections has caused two countries to re-up their lockdowns; if the flare-ups were exacerbated by lifting social distancing restrictions too soon, it seems ill-advised for anyone to open up their economies before there’s a vaccine and proper testing — neither of which exist.

Hong Kong is battling a second wave of infections and has again extended its social distancing measures to May 7. In Singapore, lockdown was extended by four weeks to stem a sharp rise in cases.

Turkey has now recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of the U.S. and Europe.

President Trump is to sign an Executive Order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S.

Demonstrations under the banner “Operation Gridlock” have broken out in state capitals around the U.S. as protesters demand governors reopen their states’ economies, even though COVID-19 is still killing thousands of Americans daily.

These second-wave infections suggest it’s unrealistic for any country, city or state to return to the way they were anytime soon, even if initial curves appear to have flattened.

We are slogging our way through a quagmire of issues. Now, perhaps more than ever before, surveys are helping us understand the foremost concerns that need tackling.

Elizabeth Howlett for People Management takes a look at the different tactics the European Union is employing as lockdowns lift and people return to work. Mental health, wellbeing and support for managers, are all key to preparing a fortified workforce.

Nick Beevors for Management Today writes about how brands can engage customers when they can’t sell to them. Staying on-brand, maintaining personal and relevant communication and using customer relationship management in broader ways are all crucial.

AbelsonTaylor, the Chicago-based health and wellness ad agency, surveyed 500 physicians to better understand how they were responding to the tectonic changes prompted by the coronavirus crisis. The results shine a spotlight on opportunities for physicians, as well as pharma. Medical Marketing & Media has the story.

James Berklan of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News writes about the continued devastation on the long-term care sector as the pandemic continues. While the profession is facing far more workforce challenges than usual, results of the Round 2 McKnight’s survey show resilience is also present, with moods reported as “a little shaky but confident overall,” and participants saying they were equipped to handle COVID-19 patients — up nearly 15% from two weeks prior.

Good communication, always crucial for maintaining good relationships, is now crucial x 1,000. “A little shaky but confident overall” is the new “Doing great!”

A look ahead, with cautious optimism.

If there’s one thing coronavirus has highlighted, it’s the vital role of frontline employees. In People Management, Norman Pickavance, former HR director, author of The Reconnected Leader and cofounder of the Financial Inclusion Alliance, says businesses and government must do more to look after them, many of whom “hale from a growing band of ‘working poor’.”

“Garden centers are at the front of the queue for reopening during the coronavirus crisis,” James Barnes, chairman of Horticultural Trades Association told Matthew Appleby in Horticulture Week. “The next step is to impress upon the powers-that-be that they are going to make a difference by opening garden centers and need to do so quickly, with the peak of sales week starting soon.”

Conference & Incentive Travel’s associate editor Mark Williams considers the challenges of balancing economic needs with environmental gains when tourism-based destinations open back up for business.

The White House has released guidelines for states to reopen their businesses, while relaxing social-distancing measures. In McKnight’s, James Balda, president and CEO of Argentum — the nation's largest senior living association — said he was thankful the plan includes recommendations for senior living, but expressed concern that a shortage of tests and equipment could put residents and employees at risk.

We must continue thinking about how to operate when our economies reopen, but with these second-wave infections occurring, it seems sensible to craft both shorter- and longer-term game plans.

In the meantime, let’s do our best to take care of ourselves.

Medical Marketing & Media rounded up the best in healthcare marketing — from a barcode scanner that can detect viruses and bacteria on delivery packages, to an interactive map that predicts where and when to allocate resources as coronavirus cases increase, to a survey that reveals the best way to get relevant information into overworked doctors’ hands.

Emmet McGonagle of Campaign U.K. takes a break from bad television and cry-eating to take a look at some of the initiatives bringing moments of optimism to the housebound masses.

Cannes Lions will bring the global creative community together with its new Lions Live experience in June. Lions Live, which will be free to everyone, will celebrate creative work worldwide as well as serve as a platform for digital education and networking. "Now more than ever… it’s become clear that creative matters more than ever right now," said Simon Cook, MD of Cannes Lions.

The U.S. CARES act gave national hotel and restaurant chains millions of dollars in grants, but ignored the local places that have transformed every region of this country. In response, Shake Shack, the fast-food chain owned by restaurateur and CEO Danny Meyer, returned its $10 million loan, saying the money should be reallocated to independent restaurants “who need it most, (and) haven't gotten any assistance.” It is the first major company to hand back money aimed at helping small businesses ride out the pandemic.

There are stand-up CEOs, creative outlets and philanthropical innovations designed to help individuals across sectors navigate the “new normal.” A little more of this, and a lot less of the other, and we may never have to hear the word “curve” or “unprecedented” ever again.

Stay inside whenever you can; wear a fabulous mask when you can’t. We’ll see you tomorrow.