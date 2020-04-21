Zipcar gives Justin Holmes keys to marketing, public policy

BOSTON: Car sharing company Zipcar has promoted Justin Holmes to VP of marketing and public policy.

Holmes is reporting to president Tracey Zhen. He replaced Sherrill Kaplan, VP of sales and marketing, who has left the company.

Holmes is working to drive growth across Zipcar’s primary segments: consumer, university and business.

He has overseen the launch of Dedicated Zipcar and Stay Local, two membership plans for members during the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told PRWeek.

Holmes is overseeing a team of nearly 50 across a range of disciplines, including brand marketing, communications, member acquisition and retention, partnerships, product marketing, public policy and sales. He will continue to oversee public policy and other restructured functions such as communications and strategic partnerships within the marketing team.

Zipcar started working with RF|Binder late last year, an agency spokesperson told PRWeek.

“I’m especially grateful to build on the great work of Sherrill Kaplan, to drive Zipcar’s growth as an innovative challenger brand that continues to disrupt car ownership,” Holmes said via email. “I’m honored to work with a team dedicated to serving our members and look forward to a future where we can all travel for more than essentials.”

Holmes joined Zipcar in September 2014 as director of corporate communications and public policy and was named senior director of communications, public policy and strategic partnerships in January 2019. Before joining Zipcar, he held roles for the city of Boston, Boston College High School and Franciscans International.

Zipcar parent Avis Budget Group beat analysts’ expectations in Q4 2019 with revenue up 6% to $2.2 billion and profit of $142 million in the period. After a 9% revenue increase in January and February, the company said last month that reservations for April and beyond were down 60% due to travel restrictions.

This story was updated on April 21 with additional information and to correct that Zipcar started working with RF/Binder late last year.