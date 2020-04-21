Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek’s 2020 Agency Business Report is finally here! And it shows that overall PR agency revenue numbers were encouraging in 2019. PR revenue in the U.S. had another strong year with 6% growth, surpassing 2018’s stout 4% rise. Globally, a solid 3% growth rate was somewhat overshadowed by a 1% decrease in headcount. “PR firms excelled themselves last year and are doing so during the coronavirus crisis,” said PRWeek’s Steve Barrett.

Where did your agency rank? Check out PRWeek’s rankings table. This year, it lists the top 204 firms by revenue. The top performers came from outside the large agencies, with Allison+Partners, ICR, Imre, Kivvit, Day One Agency, Walker Sands, Singer Associates and SourceCode Communications standing out.

What’s hot in your sector? PR experts on the agency side told us the latest trends they are seeing in five industries, including consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare and public affairs. We also spoke to clients about what they want from agency partners.

What’s new in this year’s ABR? We implemented a scoring system for the agencies profiled, asking each firm to rank itself out of 10 and adding a PRWeek score. “Let’s just say some are more bullish in their self-scoring than others,” Barrett said.

In other news: This morning, Popeyes launched a “NOLA strong” meal and apparel, with 100% of the proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank to feed over 1 million meals to families in need. The chain also released a film “highlighting the resilient spirit and solidarity that makes the Big Easy so unique,” said a statement from Popeyes’ PR partner Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. It is narrated by New Orleans native and actor Wendell Pierce.