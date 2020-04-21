Engine and Hill+Knowlton on alert as E.ON calls agency review

E.ON has kicked off a review of its UK advertising and PR accounts, held by Engine Creative and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, respectively.

H+K retained the business in March 2019, with a brief that includes corporate comms and b2b PR.

Engine – operating as agencies WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge – won the integrated advertising business from the then-DLKW Lowe in 2015.

Engine was responsible for November's "Let’s clean the air" spot, which highlighted the issue of air pollution.

In January, E.ON hired Publicis Groupe agency Digitas UK to handle digital services after a competitive pitch that also involved Engine, the then-incumbent. The utility company has briefed Digitas to work on its renewable energy strategy. The work will run across E.ON’s website and app.

Scott Somerville, head of advertising for PR and campaigns at E.ON, said: "As part of our regular procurement process, we’re currently undertaking an agency review. This will look at what support we may need across advertising and PR as we continue to take our business forward as one of the UK’s leading energy and solutions providers."

Chris Pratt, H+K's managing director of Energy + Industrials, told PRWeek: “We’re proud of our five-plus-year relationship with E.ON, delivering campaigns that challenge consumer perceptions and drive meaningful connections. We look forward to bringing our energy sector expertise and creativity to this opportunity.”

Engine Creative confirmed that it will be repitching for the business.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign