Rakuten Americas promotes Shawn Roberts to corp comms head

SAN MATEO, CA: Online retailer Rakuten Americas has promoted Shawn Roberts to head of corporate communications.

Roberts started in the newly created role on April 1, reporting to COO Adrienne Down Coulson. He is overseeing all internal and external communications for Rakuten Americas.

“This is a company that came together through acquisitions,” said Roberts. “Previously, its business units acted in a primarily independent way, each with their own agencies, priorities and comms teams. This is a first step toward creating a more united team and corporate story.”

Rakuten Americas does not have a corporate PR partner, but Roberts said that Rakuten Ready, a location-centric mobile commerce platform that connects stores and restaurants with mobile customers, works with Zeno Group. Rakuten Advertising works with FleishmanHillard and Rakuten Viki, a video-streaming website, works on a project basis with DKC. Each of the agencies began working with Rakuten in Q4 2019.

Previously, Roberts was director of corporate comms for Rakuten Americas and Rakuten Rewards. Associate director of public relations Carol Lee is now handling corporate comms for Rakuten Awards.

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Japan-based Rakuten. The company provides internet services for individuals, communities and businesses.