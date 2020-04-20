Edelman promotes Tristan Roy to global chair of digital

TORONTO: Edelman has promoted Tristan Roy to global chair of digital.

Roy started in the position last week. He replaced Thomas Crampton, who left the position in February.

Roy was previously global COO of digital and handled Crampton’s former duties while the agency searched for his replacement. Crampton was in the position for a little over a year, having joined Edelman in January 2019 to replace long-serving digital lead Kevin King.

Roy could not be reached for comment on the promotion. Edelman declined to comment on whether it would replace him as global COO of digital.

Tech PR agency Method Communications said last week that it has hired Adrian Eyre, former SVP and head of enterprise technology at Edelman, as EVP.

In February, Edelman promoted Lisa Osborne Ross to U.S. COO and hired Dave Samson, former head of public affairs at Chevron, for the newly created role of global vice chair of corporate affairs.

Edelman’s global revenue grew by 2.1% last year to $892 million on an organic basis without taking into account the impact of currency fluctuations.