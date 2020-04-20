MWWPR has grown over the past 33 years into one of the world’s leading independent public relations agencies by constantly evolving the depth and expertise of its talent across its nine US and UK offices to grow with our clients, offering full-service and integrated solutions to solve the challenges of modern communicators. Expertise at MWWPR spans consumer marketing, corporate reputation, public affairs, creative, insights and analytics, technology, digital, media buying, and influencer and search marketing.
Built on the foundation that earned-worthy content is king, MWW successfully builds relevance and trust for its clients through its CorpSumerTM approach — the philosophy that consumer marketing and corporate reputation can no longer operate in silos — from our programs to our business model.
2019 was a year of accelerated investment in our people and client service initiatives at MWWPR. Our first year in the Austin market and the addition of several senior-level executives across the United States were instrumental in adding blue chip brands from the food & beverage, retail, and sports and entertainment sectors to our client base. After acquiring boutique digital agency Search Interactions in 2018, over 40 clients ended 2019 with search marketing services in their retainers, from search engine optimization, content creation and optimization, and web development. 2019 also solidified the importance of insights and analytics in our programming, which starts with data-driven insights and comes full circle with over 1/3 of our client partners utilizing MWWPR’s proprietary measurement platform, MPACT, to track communications efforts and ultimately business outcomes.
While we’ve grown to work with some of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world, we still cherish our size, and more importantly, our fierce independence. It’s what enables us to push creative boundaries and always focus on doing what’s right for our clients and talent. It’s what allows us to be nimble and step beyond the bounds of conventional thinking and take the risks needed to stand out from others in the mid-size category. This freedom, paired with our one P&L operational structure, affords us the ability to staff with the right people to build best-in-class integrated teams — regardless of practice area, discipline or location. As the industry continues to evolve in 2020, MWWPR’s “small, big agency” dynamic will continue to foster long-standing relationships and best in class integrated marketing for our client partners.