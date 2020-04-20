Golin wins Dole Packaged Foods’ social purpose work

LOS ANGELES: Dole Packaged Foods has named Golin as its global social purpose agency via an account that runs through April 2021.

The Interpublic Group agency is managing the account from its Los Angeles office with support from San Francisco and Chicago. Laura Sutphen, the firm’s global head of social purpose, is leading the account. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Account work is initially focused on the food company’s Sunshine for All initiative, which launched on Friday. The program provides food and nutritional support to families, the elderly, doctors, nurses, grocery workers and food banks globally.

Sutphen said in a statement that the firm is “thrilled to partner with such an important household brand whose products are always a necessity, but are more in need than ever around the world right now.”

Dole Packaged Foods is also working with creative shop Campbell Ewald, Spark Foundry and Los Angeles integrated marketing firm H.Q. on the campaign, according to a spokesperson for Golin.

Dole Packaged Foods did not have an agency handling purpose work before it hired Golin, nor has it worked with an AOR, said Dole Packaged Foods spokesperson Marty Ordman. He added that the organization has worked with firms on a project basis, including Porter Novelli on its sponsorship of the Rose Parade.

Dole Packaged Foods sells products under the Dole brand but is not a part of Dole Food. Dole Food sold the unit, along with its Asian produce operations, to Japan’s Itochu in 2013. Dole Packaged Goods is part of Itochu's food company division along with other businesses. The division’s gross trading profits were $2.1 billion in the nine months ending December 31, 2019.

Dole has worked with Golin, but not since the 1990s, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Golin has also won business this year from Logitech and candy brand Nerds, as well as AARP as part of a team with fellow IPG firm Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

Golin’s revenue increased by 5% in 2018 to $218 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Revenue for Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group, of which Golin is a part alongside Weber Shandwick, DeVries Global and marketing specialist firms, grew by low single digits last year.

This story was updated on April 20 with additional information.