Amy Lyons joins startup Sherlock Biosciences to lead comms

CAMBRIDGE, MA: Sherlock Biosciences has hired Amy Lyons as head of communications.

Lyons is reporting to CEO Rahul Dhanda and overseeing all internal and external comms, social media and creative, with a focus on building brand awareness in what she called a “crowded market right now.

Lyons is the only comms employee at Sherlock, but manages agency partner 1AB, which focuses on media relations. The startup hired the firm in March 2019, she said. Lyons stepped into the newly created role on April 1.

Sherlock is an engineering biology company that launched last year, dedicated to improving diagnostic testing. Its intellectual property portfolio is assembled from foundational technologies developed at the Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute, Sherlock said in a statement.

“Sherlock Biosciences is a startup, so it did not have anyone focused on comms,” said Lyons. “Our CEO was serving in that function, which is hard for a CEO of a startup in the first year.”

The importance of diagnostics has “never been felt more prominently” amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

“There is a responsibility for accurate information in the market about the potential of diagnostics,” Lyons explained. “We want to make sure we are building that awareness so folks understand the impacts that the technology we are using can have in addressing global health.”

Lyons left Shift Communications last July after almost two decades at the firm. She was named managing partner in 2016 and was promoted to president in 2011. Rick Murray succeeded her as managing partner last September.

“I left Shift with the intent to take some space and time with my family and figure out what I was going to do next,” Lyons said. “I knew my next job would have to be close to social impact, so I used the last few months to explore that.”

Lyons was named one of PRWeek’s Champions of PR in 2016.