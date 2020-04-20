Spanish beer Estrella Galicia toasts new UK agency partner

Sauce Communications has been appointed as the PR agency for Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia, following a competitive pitch.

Sauce will handle trade and consumer comms for Estrella Galicia, focusing on projects to support the restaurant and bar industry that also drive consumer purchase in the off-trade.

Estrella Galicia is brewed in A Coruña and Sauce said it is known as a beer that “pairs effortlessly” with Spanish food.

This year, the brand is launching its Gastronomy Month concept to celebrate a taste of Spanish cuisine paired with beer, which involves restaurants and chains including Brindisa, Barrafina, Sabor, Urban and Bar 44. In the summer, each restaurant will release recipes for Spanish dishes that pair with Estrella Galicia.

“During these testing times, we see Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month as a real opportunity to support the restaurant industry and look forward to launching later in the year,” Estrella Galicia UK and Ireland marketing manager Lindsay Castling said.

“We are excited to be working with Sauce Communications on this project because of the agency’s specialist knowledge and expertise across restaurant and consumer brand comms. We are confident we have the right PR partner for the job.”

Tess Willmott, Sauce Communications managing director, added: “We are looking forward to supporting Estrella Galicia in its efforts to champion the hospitality industry during COVID-19 while also having some fun showing consumers how to enjoy Estrella Galicia at home, paired with delicious recipes created by key restaurant partners.”