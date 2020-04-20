Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Facebook releases county-by-county maps of coronavirus symptoms. Released on Monday, the maps show the prevalence of self-reported symptoms based on data Facebook has collected. The maps will be updated daily with the goal of giving state officials a sense of where they may need to direct resources, such as personal protective equipment, or PPE, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Shake Shack returns entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. In a joint LinkedIn post on Sunday night, Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and CEO Randy Garutti wrote that although the chain would benefit from the loan, it is “fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not. Until every restaurant that needs it has had the same opportunity to receive assistance, we’re returning ours.” Shake Shake’s move follows widespread criticism over who got access to the funds aimed at rescuing small businesses. Other chains that got PPP loans include Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Kura Sushi USA and Ruth's Chris steakhouses.

At Trump’s coronavirus briefing, he played a two-minute clip of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praising his efforts. In the selectively edited clip, from Cuomo’s own briefing on the virus earlier Sunday, he said that the federal government had “stepped up and was a great partner” to New York. Asked by a CNN reporter why he was taking time during the briefings to discuss praise he had received, President Donald Trump said he was “standing up for the men and women who have done such an incredible job,” not for himself. In response, Cuomo tweeted, “‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.’ — Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.” Meanwhile, Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, tweeted: “Beyond being another taxpayer-funded campaign ad, this video clip also makes Trump look exceedingly weak. The video casts Cuomo as Trump’s boss giving him a performance appraisal. (If only!).”

Nike had a surprise for basketball fans for The Last Dance’s premiere. Just as the opening credits rolled for the first episode of the 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Nike released the Jordan 5 “Fire Red.” The shoes, originally scheduled for a May 2 release, retail for $200 and sold out in minutes.

Nike did a surprise drop of the Jordan V for “The Last Dance”. Predictably, they sold out before the opening credits. pic.twitter.com/QvBp9MDGJ7 — DeAntae Prince (@DeAntae) April 20, 2020

Virtual concert One World: Together at Home raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen. The event was organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many others performed. Brands that supported the event included the Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, State Farm, Target, Teneo and Verizon.