PRWeek Middle East Power Book set for 2020 relaunch

Those professionals in the region who had already completed their questionnaire will have the chance to review their answers and predictions – bearing in mind the COVID-19 crisis – and those who haven't yet submitted their responses will get a final opportunity to appear in the report.

An email will be sent out this week to invitees.

Danny Rogers, PRWeek's editor-in-chief EMEA, said: "With such a fast-changing global situation we have decided to relaunch the 2020 Power Book in the Middle East. We have identified the most senior and influential comms professionals in the region – and it will fascinating to hear their opinions on the industry at this time. I ask that they respond promptly to the email."

This will the second year that PRWeek has run a Middle East edition of the Power Book project. It comprises profiles of the top PR and communications professionals across the region and asks them their views on some crucial issues affecting their careers and comms in general.

Several industry leaders have lauded the relaunch of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book.

Louise Jacobson, managing partner of Brazen PR, who featured in the inaugural Book, said: "I'm really looking forward to the return of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book. It champions the real leaders and visionaries who are responsible for shaping PR and communications in the region."

Fellow 2019 entrant Loretta Ahmed, founder and chief executive of agency Houbara, formerly Grayling Dubai, said: "I am looking forward to the second Middle East Power Book – and it's good to know we can rely on PRWeek representing the region well – based on the gender balance we saw emerging in the inaugural issue in 2019. Keep it up, PRWeek!"

Ray Eglington, group managing director of Four Communications, added: "The Power Book is a great endorsement of the leaders in the Middle East communications industry. I'm really pleased to see it being run again this year and look forward to seeing who has made the list."

PRWeek launched its inaugural Middle East Power Book last year at a gala event at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, with 100 members of the regional industry showcasing the huge diversity of talent and influence that exists across the Middle East.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Arvind.Hickman@haymarket.com