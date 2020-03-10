Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

19 APRIL

• Doing their bit in a crisis: TikTok, Tinder, Morrisons and Thameslink are among brands stepping up to the plate this week.

• "Were you prepared for everything that’s happened in the past month? Did you have comms plans in place to address a situation like this? Thought not. But it’s worth asking why not" – Gabe Winn is asking the questions this morning, suggesting that corporate comms should take a leaf from the management consultancy handbook in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

18 APRIL

• The PRWeek team has picked its comms masterstrokes and missteps of the past seven days in our Tops & Flops of the Week – agree or disagree with their selections?

• William and Kate have narrated a short film encouraging people to take care of their mental wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis, as part of Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters campaign. Watch it here

17 APRIL

• In a new comment piece Paul MacKenzie-Cummins, founder and MD of Clearly PR, highlights four ways COVID-19 has changed our industry indefinitely.

• Jeremy Page, director of KWT Global in London, says it's a time for unleashing some stunning creativity in our industry. From Lego to Channel 4, here are his Creative Hits of the Week.

• The Government is running a multimillion-pound campaign – 'All in, all together' – across hundreds of newspapers over the next three months, encouraging the nation to stay at home. More here

16 APRIL

• Companies need to drop brand messaging and focus on how their business is reacting to the coronavirus or risk getting burned, according to Nik Govier and Andrew Bloch, guests on the latest edition of The PR Show podcast. They warn it has never been more important to get the tone of communications right.

• Corporate comms is ‘having a good war’ – but practitioners should forget pay rises and bonuses. That's according to PRWeek UK editor-in-chief Danny Rogers, in his latest weekly column.

• An exclusive new PRWeek UK study has found COVID-19 has had a direct impact on the jobs of nearly a third of PR professionals, although this compares favourably to peers in other marcomms disciplines. Check out findings from the research here.

• Something a bit different here. We liked this campaign from Scotch whisky brand Old Pulteney, which, along with creative agency Wire, has created a video and soundtrack that seeks to capture the tranquillity of its coastal home town for consumers at home under lockdown. Pour yourself a wee dram and relax...

• "It’s hard to recall a time when the public held such affection and gratitude for any single organisation" – Kerry Sheahan, head of PR & content at FSE Digital, explains in a thought-provoking comment piece how the NHS is teaching us that you make your own PR.

15 APRIL

• In a deeply-moving op-ed, Jericho Chambers founder and former Edelman EMEA CEO Robert Phillips says the UK is "forcing doctors to play God" because no-one prepared properly for this coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has left him without treatment – "I do not know what will happen next". This is well worth a read.

• The latest holding company to be affected by COVID-19 is Omnicom. Staff reductions, salary slashes and furloughs are taking place across its agencies, CEO John Wren has confirmed in an internal memo.

• Kerry Sheahan says there are PR lessons from the manner in which the NHS has operated and communicated during this crisis.

• Why are we surprised LADbible is in the daily COVID-19 press briefings? That's what Niamh Spence, from Manifest Manchester, is asking in a pertinent comment piece.

14 APRIL

• Publicis Groupe is making redundancies across its 5,000-strong UK operation – including in PR – because of the coronavirus downturn.

• Hiscox Insurance faces a potential lawsuit after rejecting claims by businesses affected by the coronavirus. Media Zoo, which had its claim rejected, is leading comms for the group and seeking political support. More here

• The PRCA has exclusively told PRWeek that it is reducing pay for all staff – including director-general Francis Ingham – in response to the COVID-19 crisis and to allow new ways of delivering member services. More on this story here

• Global holding group Publicis has revealed its first coronavirus-affected financial results, and boss Arthur Sadoun has spoken about the pandemic's impact on operations around the world.

9 APRIL

• Premier has launched a virtual PR and publicity division to help clients amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Long-established agencies in travel and hospitality, in particular, are being devastated due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Leaders Danny Rogers speaks to are trying their best to protect staff, but have been forced into survival mode.

• Here's what the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme means for businesses from an employment law perspective.

• The PRCA’s Global COVID-19 Taskforce has launched a free consultation service to help communications leaders manage their organisations and agencies through the pandemic crisis.

8 APRIL

• As we navigate uncertainty, staying relevant has never been so important for companies and organisations, argues Annalise Coady, president, EMEA, at W2O Group.



• Agencies and businesses are holding on to comms staff and honouring many new-starter contracts, although the recruitment market has taken a dramatic dip, recruitment agents confirm. Read more.

7 APRIL

• About half of freelancers would give up being self-employed, and a similar proportion have lost at least 60 per cent of their income, due to a downturn in work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an alarming new study has found.

• SEC Newgate has paused new hires and is looking into a range of programmes for employers in its various markets, but does not plan to furlough staff, PRWeek has learned. The group has appointed a new CFO, who will join in June.

• Employers can access the Job Retention Scheme to continue paying 80% of the salary for employees that would have been laid off. Here’s what you need to know.

• How is the public affairs sector adapting to the crisis? Nick williams, MD of issues and crisis at BCW London explores five ways in which it has changed.



• Which media outlets are consumers turning to for news on the pandemic, and what other trends are we seeing? The second iteration of Havas Media Group's COVID-19 Media Behaviours Report offers some interesting findings.

6 APRIL

• A PR professional has set up a not-for-profit venture, Look After, to help out-of-work PR practitioners provide support to businesses and charities struggling through the coronavirus crisis.

• The coronavirus crisis has exposed how important corporate communications and public affairs has become to the c-suite. It’s time large corporations established a seat at the top table for comms directors.

• An insurer has told PRWeek it will not cover ‘business interruption’ claims due to the government’s decision to close down businesses after Media Zoo (pictured below) had its claim turned down. The agency took out specific coverage for ‘human contagion disease’ in the lead up to the coronavirus pandemic. The case is an important indicator of how insurance firms will treat claims.

• The need for better crisis-handling ability and a more defined sense of corporate purpose was rising up the agenda of FTSE 100 companies even before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a new report by executive search firm Watson Helsby.

• We Are Social has created a social-distancing Snapchat lens that helps smartphone users ensure they stay at least two metres away from others. The initiative is in response to last week's UN brief.