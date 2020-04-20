BCW corporate reputation chief Ramiro Prudencio joins McKinsey & Company after 30 years

According to Prudencio's Linkedin account, he joined McKinsey & Company this month as global director of communications. His predeccessor was Steve John, who moved to HSBC in December.

Prudencio joined Burson-Marsteller – which merged with Cohn & Wolfe in 2018 to form BCW – in 1990, based in Washington, DC.

He held a number of senior roles at the WPP network agency over the years, including chief executive of Latin America and later EMEA.

Prudencio has been based in London since 2017 and, following the merger, was made BCW's executive vice-president, global public affairs and corporate reputation. In that role he took charge of the agency’s global corporate reputation practice, reporting to global chief executive Donna Imperato.

Imperato said: “Ramiro has been a loyal and trusted colleague throughout his 29 years with our organization. He is a valued client counselor and strategic adviser, and will always be a friend. We are extremely grateful for his partnership and decades of service, and we wish him all the best."

Asked about Prudencio's replacement, Scott Wilson, president of Europe & Africa at BCW, said: “Ramiro has been an important part of the growth of BCW’s PA and corporate reputation capabilities and business for the last two years. Within the Europe & Africa region, BCW is rightly recognised as a powerhouse in PA and reputation, and this strength continues to serve us well given the needs of clients during the COVID-19 crisis. BCW has made a number of senior hires in PA, corporate reputation and issues management in recent years and, COVID-19 aside, will remain alert to exploring new opportunities to add strength and talent to our stellar team.”

McKinsey & Company did not comment at the time of publication.