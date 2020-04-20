Caribbean tourism agency books UK consultancy

Four Communications’ travel division will handle Tobago Tourism Agency’s PR activity in the UK and Ireland after winning a competitive tender for the work.

The campaign aims to increase tourist arrivals from the UK by focusing on niche interest groups such as weddings and honeymoons, birding, adventurers, water sports and diving.

It targets the UK traveller who is “looking for more than just a beach”, focusing on the key messages of ‘unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered’.

Initially, Four will support the the tourism body’s post-COVID-19 recovery programme, to build awareness of its #dreamingofTobago social-media campaign and generate a desire to travel.

“We want a campaign that appeals to the heart and mind of UK travellers and encourages them to travel to our beautiful island,” Tobago Tourism Agency chief executive Louis Lewis said.

“Four’s travel team impressed us with their creative flair, strategic thinking, and of course their expertise.”

Four’s managing director of travel, Helen Coop, added: “We are proud and delighted to be working with the Tobago Tourism Agency. The island really is a slice of paradise, with so much waiting to be discovered by the UK traveller; we are really looking forward to sharing Tobago’s story.”