China optimistic about return to ‘normal life’: study

In a new FleishmanHillard study of six countries around the world (US, China, South Korea, Germany, Italy and UK) on how the pandemic is shaping consumers around the world, it was found that most consumers are more likely to trust their governments than their employees during COVID-19. But none more so than China.

Across markets, national government receives the best rating (47%) for its performance compared to other institutions, but 79% of Chinese consumers rate their government “excellent” or “great” compared to the US (34%), UK (50%), and South Korea (43%), Italy (39%) and Germany (37%).

China also showed to have great trust in its national media (72%) while South Korea appeared to have rated its national media poorly (19%), in fact, the poorest of all the countries surveyed.

On whether consumers were working well together in their individual roles, a resounding 91% of respondents from China feel that other individuals are doing "excellent," "great" or "good". But only 68% of South Koreans surveyed felt the same way. Overall, 12% of respondents across the world felt that some individuals are yet to recognise the importance of co-operating with government requirements in the fight against COVID-19.

Interestingly, when asked about when life might go "back to normal", most Chinese respondents said that their lives would resume as usual in nine weeks (from time of study) while South Korea cited a more pessimistic 17 weeks.

In the country-agnostic section of the study, respondents worldwide said that the role of national governments and pharmaceutical companies were the most important in managing the crisis, whereas major corporations, retailers and national media had less of a role to play.

In a special edition of Edelman's Trust Barometer released last month, it was found that consumers are demanding that brands act and communicate differently during the COVID-19 crisis, with nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) saying how brands respond to the pandemic will have a 'huge impact' on their likelihood to buy their products.

And contrary to this FleishmanHillard study, another Edelman trust report also found that more people believe coronavirus-related information from their employers then from government websites and traditional media.

