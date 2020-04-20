Leadership promotions in Archetype Malaysia and Singapore

In Malaysia, Archetype has promoted Radiance Leong to deputy managing consultant. Leong began her career at the agency 11 years ago as a junior consultant, and has since worked on major pitches and campaigns including those for Taman Tugu by Khazanah Nasional, Boston Scientific, and Madame Tussauds.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, Owen Waters joined in 2016 from integrated London-based agency Nelson Bostock Unlimited. His clients at Archetype have included Stripe, Amazon, Rolls Royce and PropertyGuru. He also heads up the integrated planning team, whose portfolio makes up almost half of Singapore's revenues.

Both Leong and Waters have taken up their second-in-charge roles to their respective managing consultants, Lee Tiam Siang (Malaysia) and Mabel Chiang (Singapore).

"In times of uncertainty it is important to demonstrate progression. These are well-deserved promotions and I have every confidence that our teams backed by the reinforced management line-up in Malaysia and Singapore will continue to deliver the counsel and support our clients need during this period and into recovery," said Yeow Mei Ling, Archetype's Southeast Asia managing director.

