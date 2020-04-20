Critical Path offers free counsel for clients facing COVID-19 challenges

PR agency Critical Path will offer free consultation through a series of webinars for clients who are navigating the COVID-19 crisis. The first webinar, which took place on the first week of April, was focused on business continuity and stakeholder communications.

In April, the agency will partner up with experts from healthcare group Merial Health and financial consulting group Zenith Capital. Dr Ardiansyah Bahar, CEO of Merial Health, will provide health details about the pandemic, separate fact from fiction, and what businesses and HR leadership can do to ensure the safety of their employees.

Zenith Capital, meanwhile, will go through a business continuity checklist as well as share best practices from their own first-hand experience dealing with and navigating through the coronavirus situation in China and Hong Kong.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presents totally new challenges to every type of organisation, whether large or small, private and public sector. The goal of these online interactive sessions is to help our clients navigate through this period of crisis by providing them access to communications, business and health experts that can give them adequate guidance," said Adrian Lee, managing director, Critical Path.

