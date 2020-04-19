Former MSL Americas lead Jim Tsokanos dies from coronavirus

NEW YORK: Former MSL Americas president Jim Tsokanos died on Friday after a battle with COVID-19.

Tsokanos’ family created a GoFundMe page this weekend to establish a charitable trust for his children.

“Early Friday morning, CV-19 took the life of Jim Tsokanos. Family man, industry maverick, philanthropist and trusted friend to all those he held close. His legacy of excellence, courage and dignity in the face of adversity lives on through his children, Sophia and Jim,” organizer Joe Tsokanos said on the GoFundMe page. “Brenda and the entire Tsokanos family are grateful for the life, love, laughter and your generosity. God Bless.”

Tsokanos stepped down as MSLGroup’s president of the Americas in 2012 and was replaced by Renee Wilson. Tsokanos joined the firm, then known as Manning, Selvage & Lee as SVP and deputy MD of the firm’s Atlanta office and later served as MD of the New York office.

“We are saddened to learn of Jim’s passing," MSL said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, his friends and colleagues, as well as the many others who have been affected by the virus.”

After leaving the Publicis Groupe firm, Tsokanos served as president of Coordinated Health, a Pennsylvania-based surgical specialty hospital network from 2013 to 2016. Since January 2017, he had been CEO of consultancy Nu Nexus.