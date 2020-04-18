Supercharge Your Creativity - online seminar from PRWeek launches

Called Supercharge Your Creativity, it takes place from 8.30am to 10.50am on Thursday 30 April – click here for more information.

There will be a session on creative PR in the time of coronavirus, looking at how the crisis has affected creativity and how this will shape campaigns in the future.

Another session will look at whether comms professionals should prioritising attention-grabbing stunts or long-term creative strategy. It will feature Ottilie Ratcliffe, associate creative director at The Romans; Tanya Ridd, director of communications, international, at Snap Inc; and Gavin Lewis, creative director at Hope&Glory PR.

There will be quickfire creative case studies from Ratcliffe and FleishmanHillard Fishburn executive creative director Kev O’Sullivan.

In addition, Melanie Diamond, head of media relations at Virgin, will discuss creativity and the client-agency relationship.

The seminar costs £179+VAT for PRWeek subscribers and £199+VAT for non-subscribers. Click here for more information and to book your place.

For booking assistance or any other enquires, please call 020 8267 4011 or email conferences@haymarket.com.



