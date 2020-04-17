Watch: William and Kate urge mental-health mindfulness during coronavirus

The film, to be broadcast across national TV channels from Monday (20 April), portrays people whose lives have been affected by COVID-19 and aims to reassure the public that support is available.

The film is from production company Atomized, with Freuds' health and behaviour change unit handling PR.

It comes as new data shows more than four in five adults are worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their life right now, with more than half saying it has affected their wellbeing and nearly half reporting high levels of anxiety.

New resources designed to help manage mental wellbeing during coronavirus, including a tailored COVID-19 "Mind Plan", have been added to the Every Mind Matters website.

Sheila Mitchell CBE, marketing director at Public Health England, said: “We have focused Every Mind Matters’ on providing content that will support people in facing the challenges of self-isolation and the lockdown period, and have delivered a campaign that is very much an integrated strand of the whole COVID-19 communications framework.

"Developing and delivering the campaign from the homes of colleagues and agencies was an interesting challenge, but we managed to pull it off, and to the tight deadlines demanded by a timely response to the evolving COVID-19 context.”