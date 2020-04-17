Just briefly

People Moves

LOS ANGELES

Hispanic digital advertising agency H Code has hired Matt Weisbecker as chief revenue officer and Stephanie Bertmer as VP of people. Weisbecker was at Epsilon and Bertmer was at 72andSunny.

Porter Novelli EVP and global diversity and inclusion leader Soon Mee Kim has joined The Lagrant Foundation’s board of directors.

Full-service marketing agency ChizComm has hired Cristy Collins to the role of VP of brand marketing.

NEW YORK

Google has named Leslie Pitterson to lead the PR team for its ads platforms and publishers business, based in New York. Pitterson had been at Nielsen as VP of communications and is chief comms officer on the board of directors for New York Women in Communications.

Digital creative agency Barbarian has hired Resh Sidhu as executive creative director.

Full-service agency Access has hired Severine Licodia, as SVP of strategic planning and Christine Shean as VP of digital content.

SAN FRANCISCO:

Mission North has hired Evie Nagy as senior director of content and digital strategy. Prior to Mission North, she worked at tech startup Wonderschool, according to LinkedIn.

SYRACUSE

Mower has promoted Erinn Newman to SVP of insight; John Lacey to VP and director of public affairs; Ashley Montanaro to VP and account director; Patricia Nugent to VP of public relations; and Peter Smolowitz to VP and director of reputation management.

Account wins

ARLINGTON, TX

5W Public Relations is now the AOR for Urgent Response Network a coalition that helps provide people, health care organizations, governments and front line workers with personal protective equipment.

LEWISTON, ME

Rinck Advertising was chosen as PR AOR for Dunkin’ in Maine and Vermont after a competitive agency review.

NEW YORK

North 6th has been named AOR for TWO NIL a growth consultancy that serves direct-to-consumer brands.

SAN FRANCISCO

SourceCode Communications is now communications AOR for Noah, a home finance company.

VANCOUVER, WA

Torco International has named Drive Motorsports International as its marketing agency.

In other news

LOS ANGELES

Lion & Orb have launched PressList, a real estate property listing publicity service that allows agents to buy a single listing campaign lasting a few weeks.

NEW YORK

LGBTQ marketing, public relations and advertising firm Agency33 Public Relations, has created a consulting division to advise corporations looking to begin or expand LGBTQ marketing efforts.