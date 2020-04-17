PRWeek UK Top 150 2020: Mergers and acquisitions still in play after 2019 uplift
Continued political instability didn't stop the growth of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the UK PR sector in 2019, and there are signs that activity will continue this year despite the coronavirus as investors seek out specialist skills.
