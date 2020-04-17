Coca-Cola hires communications lead for Western Europe

Lucuk has joined as director of public affairs, communications and sustainability for the soft-drinks multinational's Western Europe Business Unit (WEBU).

This grouping includes major European markets such as the UK, France, Germany and Spain, and accounts for 30 per cent of the volume of Coca-Cola products sold across EMEA.

Lucuk succeeds Rafa Fernandez, who has become general manager of the company's World Without Waste programme in Latin America.

She will be based in London and joins the WEBU leadership team and EMEA public affairs, communications and sustainability leadership team.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Coca-Cola, an iconic brand with a rich heritage and history,” Lucuk said.

“It’s a company recognised for happy, highly skilled and creative people, and I am looking forward to helping the team on the mission to refresh people around the world and make a real difference.”

She brings more than 20 years of experience in public affairs, communications and sustainability roles for consumer goods businesses, including Cadbury, Iglo Group and L’Oréal.

Lucuk joins from beauty group Coty, where she was VP of global corporate responsibility, responsible for global issues and crisis management, and sustainability-related public affairs programmes.

At Coty, she developed the ‘Beauty that lasts’ corporate sustainability strategy and established NGO partnerships with Global Citizen, Cruelty Free International and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

At Cadbury and Iglo Group she held business-unit leadership roles, which included heading comms and public affairs teams and a network of agencies across Europe.