Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The pandemic has halted nearly 50 years of growth in China the country's leaders said Friday, reporting that its economy shrank 6.8 % in Q1 compared to last year. Over the decades, China's economy expanded even during crises like Tiananmen Square, the SARS epidemic and the great recession, the New York Times reports.

Employees are blasting the lack of internal comms at the Ellen DeGeneres Show during the pandemic. Variety reports that it took more than a month for management to send written notices about working hours and pay to its 30-member core stage crew. Among the first messages sent; a note about a coming 60% pay cut. In another slight, a non-union company was hired to tape the show remotely from DeGeneres's house. A spokesperson for the show's distributor, Warner Bros. Television, said: "Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind."

The delayed Olympics should "kick start" Japan's economy, IOC member John Coates said Thursday. In a teleconference with Tokyo's organizing committee Coates, who heads up planning for the Tokyo Olympics, said the games are "a very positive opportunity for an economic stimulus." However, the Associated Press reports that experts say the Olympics are almost always an economic drain on the host country. Also, under the agreement for this Olympics, Japan has to pay almost all the extra costs for the delay, which are estimated to be $2 billion to $6 billion.

People may have had their fill of coronavirus news, the New York Post reports. Overall, people have consumed more news since the pandemic was declared March 11. The Interactive Advertising Bureau reports that news publishers have seen an 8% increase in unique readers, 14% more page views and 25% more time spent per page. However, tech company Taboola, which partners with publishers like Business Insider, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC and others, said that last week, U.S. page views for coronavirus news stories tanked to 645 million compared to 1.1 billion the week before. The company based its findings on statistics from 1,000 news publishers.

Facebook is launching a new coronavirus reaction emoji. USA Today reports that the graphic, an emoji hugging a heart, allows users to demonstrate care and solidarity when commenting on posts during the crisis. A Facebook representative told USA Today, "This idea of a hug reaction came back consistently as one of the emotions and feelings that were missing from reactions. So that's something that was always on our minds."