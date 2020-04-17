Frank co-founder Andrew Bloch moves to non-executive role

Frank PR co-founder and managing partner Andrew Bloch is stepping down from his executive leadership role on 18 May.

He will still be involved, in more of an advisory capacity, while managing partner Alex Grier will handle day-to-day operations of the agency. Grier has jointly run Frank with Bloch for some time.

The move concludes Frank’s succession plan, which began when co-founder Graham Goodkind moved to part-time chair two years ago.

Bloch said Frank entering its 20th year of operation was the right time for him to stand down from his executive duties.

“When we set up Frank in 2000, I could never have dreamt of what it would go on to achieve," he said. "When I look back at some of the outstanding individuals I’ve had the privilege of working with, the incredible clients we have represented and some of the fantastic work that we have produced over the years, it makes me very proud.

“Standing down from my role was probably the hardest decision I have had to make in my career, but 20 years in, the time feels right. The agency is in great shape and continuing to produce incredible work and I am looking forward to toasting Frank’s future successes.”

Bloch, who is highly regarded in the industry, said the move will allow him to explore new opportunities "inside and outside of the PR world", including various investments in current businesses and new projects, as well as continuing his personal advisory work to Lord Sugar and his associated companies.

Goodkind, who set up Frank with Bloch in 2000, paid tribute to his role in developing Frank into one of the leading consumer PR brands in the UK.

“Andrew’s contribution to Frank has been nothing short of immense and the business owes him a big debt of gratitude for his energy, passion and commitment over the past two decades,” he said.

“I’m sure that will continue as part of his new role too, and I look forward to having him close to the business and still very much connected to it as we enter our third decade.”

Yesterday, Bloch and Blurred founder and chief executive Nik Govier discussed how brands need to strike the right tone during the coronavirus crisis on PRWeek's podcast, The PR Show.