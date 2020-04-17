'Bold, bouncy and brilliant' - Creative Hits of the Week

‘It’s a strange time’ seems to have been the opener on almost every Zoom I’ve joined for the past two weeks. Well, shortly after ‘can you hear me now’ with an adjustment of the airpods.

Strange though it may be, it’s also a time of unleashing some stunning creativity in our industry (and I’m not just talking about TikTok). Below, we’ve taken a look at some of the creatives we’re lovin' in lockdown this week.

For this week (and in the spirit of unanimity), we focused on the hits and given the ‘misses’ an erm… miss.

HITS

Lego, 'Be A Hero'

Joyful, unexpected and uplifting: Lego, with support from Number 10, released a social campaign last weekend that raised smiles across the country. Framed as an important message from the government for families, the film asked children to 'be a hero' by staying home over the Easter weekend.

Embedded with the key messages including social distancing and hygiene, the film was a powerful tool used to adapt children’s perception of the lockdown by assigning them the role of 'hero'.

Oh, and it also featured a cute Lego cameo from Larry, the Downing Street cat. So… a win, win!

Nationwide, 'A message to myself in six months'

Unsettlingly empathetic, humble and direct: Nationwide’s 'voices' campaign reminded us to look for the silver lining on every cloud. From a heavily pregnant Deanna Rodger whose friends are strictly self-isolating to look after her other children when she gives birth, to Laura Smyth, who wants to know how her future self is getting on.

This powerful play on our direct-to-camera lifestyle reminds us that these are moments that will change us even as lockdown becomes a distant memory.

Channel 4, #stayathome

Bold, bouncy and brilliant: Channel 4’s cheeky #stayathome campaign over Easter weekend focused on putting our behinds very much in front of us. The creative supports the ‘stay at home’ messaging but delivers it in a punchy, fun and powerful way. It features a series of short clips of celebrities doing the ordinary and mundane in the safety of their home.

The film itself is cheeky, to say the least, and shows a selection of various buttocks while asking the country to sit firmly on their arse to protect the NHS. Packed with puns, this campaign really is cracking.

Captain Moore

Where it comes to coverage this week, there’s really only one person deserving our ‘hit of the week’.

Aiming to raise awareness and vital funds for the NHS, Captain Tom Moore set out gather £1,000 in aid of NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. At time of writing, he’d smashed all his targets, completed the challenge, raised over £14m for the charity and dominated share of voice in every on and offline title in the country. Veteran, patriot and apparently, PR genius.

