Microsoft celebrates the heroes behind every Teams meeting

Wrap your head around this figure: More than 44 million users are flocking to Microsoft Teams every single day.

Isolation’s explosive use of video chats means many of the positive actions we’re seeing brands take in this COVID-19 world start with an online meeting.

It means St. Luke’s Health is saving lives, the London Metropolitan Police are keeping people safe, Università di Bologna is educating and L’Oreal is making much-needed hand sanitizer.

Kathleen Hall, corporate VP of brand, advertising and research, said, "In these challenging times, the CTOs and CIOs of companies have become first responders. We are proud that Teams has enabled their businesses to continue running seamlessly."

To underscore and celebrate the importance of Microsoft’s platform, the tech giant teamed up with creative agency partner McCann to launch a series of films created entirely on Teams. There was no director, no crew and no traditional video shoot.

Microsoft continues to share inspiring stories of the people, companies and organizations using its tech to make the world a better place as we continue to grapple with uncertainty.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.