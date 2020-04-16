In this episode of The PR Week, Megan DiSciullo, external communications leader at PWC, discusses how things have — and have not — changed for a team that was already working remotely before the coronavirus pandemic.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Dictionary.com's TikTok campaign to help with homeschooling; how toilet paper brands are responding to complaints on social media; Logitech selecting Golin as its North America agency partner; and more.
The PR Week: 4.16.2020: Megan DiSciullo, PWC
