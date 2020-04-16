The PR Week: 4.16.2020: Megan DiSciullo, PWC

Added 48 minutes ago

PWC external communications leader Megan DiSciullo talks about her switch from agency life to leading external comms at PWC, as well as the latest industry news.

Audio
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Megan DiSciullo, Steve Barrett
L to R: Frank Washkuch, Megan DiSciullo, Steve Barrett

Download

In this episode of The PR Week, Megan DiSciullo, external communications leader at PWC, discusses how things have — and have not — changed for a team that was already working remotely before the coronavirus pandemic.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Dictionary.com's TikTok campaign to help with homeschooling; how toilet paper brands are responding to complaints on social media; Logitech selecting Golin as its North America agency partner; and more.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters