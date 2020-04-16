Lambert & Co. promotes Joe DiBenedetto to MD of education, social impact

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: Lambert & Co. has promoted senior director Joe DiBenedetto to MD of its education and social impact practice.

DiBenedetto started in the newly created role on Wednesday, reporting to president Don Hunt. DiBenedetto manages five employees in the practice and draws on as many from elsewhere in the agency when needed.

DiBenedetto started the practice about four years ago, Hunt said, and its growth was a major factor in his promotion.

“This is a new opportunity that he earned based on the growth and progress of his practice,” Hunt said. “He came to us three or four years ago, and he said, “I see opportunity in education, and I want to build something.’”

Hunt said that should the economy stabilize post-pandemic, Lambert would hire more staff for the practice.

“The short answer is definitely,” he said. “What we found once [DiBenedetto’s] plans started to gain traction is this is an area people like to work in. There is something about working with education and community leaders that a certain part of the workforce naturally gravitates towards.”

In January, Lambert & Co. acquired Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications.

Last Fall, Lambert hired Michelle Olson and the entire PR team from Phoenix ad shop Fingerpaint after Olson acquired Fingerpaint’s PR division. The deal expanded Lambert’s reach into Phoenix.