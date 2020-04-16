Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Amazon’s annual shareholder letter details how the company has responded to the coronavirus pandemic so far. “One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 crisis is how important Amazon has become to our customers,” wrote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. “We want you to know we take this responsibility seriously, and we’re proud of the work our teams are doing to help customers through this difficult time.” He explained how staffers are working around the clock to get supplies delivered and noted that the company is focused on the safety of its employees and contractors.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a new comms head. Former 2016 Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo has been named assistant secretary for public affairs. He was hired to assert more White House control over HHS Secretary Alex Azar, whom officials believe has been behind recent critical reports about President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported. Following Politico’s story, Azar tweeted a picture of himself sitting with Caputo and said he is “delighted” to have him join the team.

Trump will unveil new social distancing guidelines today. During a presser on Wednesday night, Trump said that promising developments in the battle against coronavirus “have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country, which we'll be announcing.” The White House will brief governors on a phone call before revealing the new guidelines publicly.

Twitter users are sharing what they are spending their stimulus checks on. While many are using the emergency cash to pay bills for necessities and living expenses, others are admitting to spending the money on dildos, tigers, guns and stripper poles.

Working from home, there’s no “water cooler connection” between staffers. That’s why Emma Gillett, an account exec at Goodman Media International, decided to create a weekly newsletter called The Goodman Dispatch, chronicling the bloopers and achievements of the firm’s employees as they work accounts from their homes and apartments. PRWeek has all the details.