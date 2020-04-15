Agency creates weekly newsletter chronicling staffers’ foibles and achievements

NEW YORK: One comms shop is keeping staffers’ morale high amid the pandemic by poking fun at PR’s new work from home culture.

Every week, Goodman Media International sends employees The Goodman Dispatch, chronicling the foibles and achievements of its staffers as they work accounts from their homes and apartments.

Goodman, a 20-person boutique shop, normally works out of a mid-town Manhattan office and has clients such as PBS, Alibaba Group and HBO, according to its website.

“We’re all working hard and missing a bit of that water cooler connection where we get to ask people how they are doing and relate as people, not just as coworkers,” said Emma Gillett, an account supervisor who produces the newsletter for Goodman.

The “news” items include an advice column on Zoom meeting etiquette (people want to know where to look during the calls) and media outreach bloopers: “I accidentally typed ‘just pooping this in your inbox’ instead of ‘just popping this’ and almost hit send.”

One small essay recounted a newfound appreciation for pigeons one Goodman staffer developed while working from home near the window of her Brooklyn apartment.

Gillett said the newsletter was her idea. A supervisor signed off on the concept a few weeks ago and she started gathering submissions from around the agency.

Despite the exceedingly touchy times the comms business is living through, Gillett said she’s not worried about the newsletter coming across as tone-deaf.

“We know it’s something that is gravely serious and that has come across in our work for our clients,” she said. “With that foundational understanding that the situation itself isn’t a joke, I wasn’t worried about trying to be happy. Everyone is grateful to have something to laugh at and most of the funny blunders included are mine.”