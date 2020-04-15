Coronavirus briefing newsletter: Power plays, powwows and preparing to reopen states

We’re going to keep things short and sweet to help you over the mid-week, mid-month hump. On the other side? Pots of gold! Just kidding. But at least you don’t have to pay your taxes.

Top news

The Takeaway:

We don’t know what’s on the other side of the day, much less the week. Uncertainty, unfortunately, is our constant companion worldwide.

Shortages

Brands are using cohesive, coordinated messaging to assure consumers they’re “on it,” a look at the vulnerability of global supply chains, and stories from restaurants across the U.S.

Toilet paper is a hot commodity amid the coronavirus pandemic and the communications teams behind brands including Charmin, Angel Soft, Quilted Northern, Scott and Cottonelle are working hard to keep consumers satisfied. Diana Bradley for PRWeek U.S. reports.

Horticulture Week has a list of some of the farm shops, food and pet retail outlets reopening across the U.K.

The U.S. may be perilously close to a meat shortage after Smithfield Foods, the world’s biggest pork producer, shuttered a plant in Sioux Falls, SD after more than 200 employees were infected with COVID-19. The company said it will reopen the plant when it receives further direction from local, state and federal authorities.

One way to help yourself and others, is to shop locally and order delivery, or pick up from your favorite restaurant. Bon Appetit has this regularly updated, always-uplifting list of stories from restaurants and food businesses around the U.S. doing everything they can to serve their communities.

The Takeaway:

Toilet paper panic may get a run for its money with news of a potential meat shortage. Shop local if possible.

Scammers

In the best of times, it’s shocking the depths people can sink to. In the worst of times, it’s even more so.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued a joint cease and desist letter to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing for selling chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent, as a “Miracle Mineral Solution” that treats or prevents COVID-19. Brian Park for Monthly Prescribing Reference covers the allegations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered that a stockpile of 39 million medical masks promised by The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West was non-existent. Elsewhere, federal agents from the California Department of Justice confiscated large stockpiles of (real) medical masks and supplies hidden in warehouses in Alameda County.

The Federal Trade Commission has a list of the most recent opportunists doing their darndest to take advantage of a vulnerable population. The list includes ways you can protect yourself and who to call when you’ve been victimized.

The Takeaway:

Scammers gonna scam, so beware.

Planes, trains and automobiles (and rideshares, subways, light rails and buses)

One day we’ll drive again. We’ll ride public transportation and share unexpected moments with the person sitting next to us. We’ll “meet cute” on a flight and tell the story years later to our grandkids.

In Autocar Professional, Mayank Dhingra investigates whether online car sales and digital platforms will continue to dominate post-COVID-19.

U.K. automotive title CAT reports that Euro Car Parts owner LKQ Europe is positioned for continued growth after the coronavirus crisis, with plans for further expansion and investment.

Management Today’s live blog reports that the U.K. Space Agency, in collaboration with the European Space Agency and National Health Service England, has launched an initiative to help fund the development of technology and services.

The International Air Transport Association released analysis showing that the COVID-19 crisis will see airline passenger revenues drop by $314 billion in 2020 — a 55% decline compared to 2019.

As of March 23, journeys on transit modes tracked by the urban mobility app Moovit — which includes buses, trains, subways, light rails, ride-hails, and shared mobility options such as bikes and scooters — were down 86% in Milan and Lombardy, 84% in Madrid, and 54% in the New York City metro area.

The United States Air Force is kicking off its efforts to develop flying cars.

The Takeaway:

Flying. Cars.

Random bits of pandemic news

The information in this section is brought to you courtesy of frozen desserts, help for the kids (for the parents), good advice, bad advice, powwows, and chickpeas.

Secret Cinema, the immersive-storytelling company, and ice-cream brand Häagen-Dazs have launched a weekly series called Secret sofa. Basically, you sign up for a newsletter, get a code to order Häagen-Dazs' flavor of the week from Amazon Prime Now and enjoy audience discussions pre- and post-film via a dedicated Facebook group.

PRWeek U.S. reports that Dictionary.com joins TikTok to help parents with homeschooling. Kids, and sometimes celebrities, announce a word of the day, spell it and use it in a sentence, offering children reading, spelling and grammar in a fun, social way.

This man has been the sole resident of Budelli Island, located on a stretch of water between Sardinia and Corsica, for 31 years. He has some lovely things to say about solitude.

With powwows canceled, Indigenous dancers share videos of themselves dancing in isolation.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has deemed pro wrestling essential business.

Work out with “the notorious” RBG at home.

The Takeaway:

There is joy to be found, even from your sofa.

Best tax day ever...

Because you don’t have to pay! Until the new filing deadline arrives — July 15, 2020 — enjoy these thematic songs and a poem.

Have a good one.