Signal AI launches free COVID-19 daily briefings

LONDON: Media monitoring and market intelligence platform Signal AI is using artificial intelligence to identify and aggregate COVID-19 stories relevant to a range of industries.

Using its AIQ technology, which develops real-time analysis of digital, print and broadcast media, Signal AI is offering free daily briefings on COVID-19, the first “disease topic” to be trained on its platform.

The daily briefings, distributed each morning at 11 a.m. GMT, present 10 of the most impactful stories that have been published or broadcasted in the preceding 24 hours for the user’s selected industry.

The platform’s goal is to help users discover information likely to affect their line of business from the millions of COVID-19 stories published each week.

“Businesses are struggling with a whole range of issues from huge fluctuations in global markets to supply-and-demand issues and raising capital,” said Signal AI cofounder and CEO David Benigson in a statement. He added that the insights could empower businesses to “make smarter, faster business decisions at a very critical time.”

The company rolled out AIQ, the latest generation of its technology, in February. It also launched a feature powered by AIQ, called Briefings, that clusters and ranks content and enables PR pros to share news stories with colleagues.

Signal AI rebranded from Signal Media at the start of 2019.