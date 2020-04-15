Watch: Old Pulteney creates 'Couch to Coast' video for home chill-out

Called 'From Couch to Coast', it aims to tap into increased consumer demand for chill-out music (according to recent data from Spotify) since people have been confined to their homes.

Assembled entirely from existing footage, the video, which last just over 15 minutes, captures natural sounds from Old Pulteney’s home town of Wick in north-east Scotland, including seagulls and waves lapping at the shore. These are interspersed with scenes and sounds of Old Pulteney scotch being produced and poured.

The video, available on YouTube and Old Pulteney’s social-media channels, is from creative agency Wire and the brand's in-house team.

Cara Chambers, marketing director at Old Pulteney, said:“With an increase in those turning to music and playlists at this time, it just made sense to transport people to the tranquil sights and sounds of the home of The Maritime Malt – especially given we could turn the content around quickly using pre-existing brand footage.

"It’s particularly useful for those who are adjusting to working from home. It’s hard to switch off from a long day at the office when the office is your house, but our 'From Couch to Coast' soundscape is the perfect anecdote.”