Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The head of the U.N. has responded to President Donald Trump's announcement at Tuesday's coronavirus task force press conference that he is suspending aid to the group. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is "not the time" to reduce funding to the global health body. Microsoft executive turned philanthropist Bill Gates, who had been warning about the risk of a pandemic for years, tweeted that Trump's decision "is as dangerous as it sounds."

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

Trump is also hearing it from critics who say that his signature being printed on relief checks will delay their distribution, according to The New York Times. The IRS has countered that the checks "are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned," according to The Washington Post.

Thousands of professional baseball players and their families are set to take part in a major coronavirus study. The research will measure the prevalence of coronavirus by testing for a blood protein the body develops in response, according to NBC News. Pro baseball was approached for the study because its players and employees represent a diverse group of people spread across the country.

You don't see this often. Bernie Sanders wholeheartedly endorsed former rival Joe Biden this week. His former press secretary most definitely did not. The Vermont senator took the unusual step of disavowing former spokesperson Briahna Joy Gray by saying flat out, "she is my former press secretary -- not on the payroll," according to the Associated Press.

Layoffs at Valence Media, owner of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, reportedly included the company's IT staff. Bad idea. On Tuesday night, a short and sweet article appeared on Billboard with quotes from Animal House, saying, "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valence Media has decided to lay off their entire web IT staff. Effective today, the online Billboard Charts are essentially perfect, so IT staff are no longer needed. Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life."