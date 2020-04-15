Touch PR gains beauty and jewellery accounts

Homegrown Singapore agency Touch PR has added multiple jewelry and cosmetics brands to its roster of clients. These include jeweler Bvlgari, skincare brands Caudalie and Dr. Dennis Gross, Milani Cosmetics, and Guardian Health & Beauty whose work includes managing the Healthy Beauty Awards 2020.

Founder and managing director Eileen Wee said: "The new wins serve to strengthen Touch PR & Events' beauty and lifestyle consumer portfolio in Singapore. We have built a professional and client-centric team of PR specialists and the wins are a firm testament to the fast-growing prominence of Touch PR among brand marketers."

Touch PR announced new offices in Malaysia and Thailand in 2018 and 2019 respectively as part of its regional expansion, and is managing an affiliate network in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Other brands in the agency's portfolio are Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, FOREO, KENZO Parfums, Supergoop, and FMCG brands under Unilever such as Lux Luminique, Lifebuoy and Dove.

