Working parents, rejoice: Dictionary.com joins TikTok for homeschooling help

OAKLAND, CA: Between working full-time from home and trying their best to teach their children, parents need all the help they can get to keep lessons fun and interesting. Enter Dictionary.com, which is using TikTok to teach kids words.

In mid-March, as schools across the country closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dictionary.com saw an opportunity to provide its educational resources to parents and children in a unique way, said the online dictionary’s marketing manager, Jeanne Sager.

Alongside its TikTok presence, the company also launched a learning activity center on Dictionary.com with teacher-approved and written lessons and created the Facebook group Learning at Home with Dictionary.com.

Dictionary.com wants to offer children help with writing, reading, spelling and grammar, but “in a more fun or organic way,” explained Sager. To that end, it is posting a “kids word of the day” on TikTok, usually presented by staffers’ children.

“The ‘kids word of the day’ is written by our lexicographers, so they are Dictionary-backed definitions, sentences and pronunciations,” said Sager.

Sometimes the word of the day is read by a special guest, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney.

“We were hoping having guest stars show up would make it fun for the kids,” Sager said.

She added that the Dictionary can be used by people of all ages, and TikTok is providing a way to engage younger fans from tweens to teens to people in their early 20s. “TikTok is a fun place to be,” Sager said. “[Dictionary.com] isn’t just serious stuff. Words can be really fun.”

Dictionary.com said it has seen double-digit traffic growth since mid-March. “It was obvious people really needed word-related education right now,” said Sager.

Dotted Line Communications is helping Dictionary.com with the initiative.