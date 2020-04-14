Octopus Group hires strategy director

Upfold joins from The Marketing Practice, where he ran an international strategy team that worked with clients including Oracle, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Sage. He will be tasked with evolving the agency’s 'Brand to Sales' offering.

“Clients are increasingly looking at different ways of developing and applying marketing strategy in more agile and creative ways,” Octopus Group director Billy Hamilton-Stent said.

“Tom brings tons of experience and tech market knowledge, which will allow us to expand this side of our business and benefit our whole client base.”

Upfold is Octopus Group’s second senior hire this year after creative director Dave Montrose.

Upfold said the group's growing profile in the industry, which includes the win of several industry awards, attracted him to the role.

He added: “Octopus Group’s clients are an amazing mix of scale-up and blue chip tech innovators, all doing something fascinating in their chosen market, presenting all kinds of strategy and planning opportunities. I can’t wait to get involved.”

Octopus Group picked up last year’s PRWeek B2B Award for its Tudder Tinder for Cows work.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive decline in hiring, some comms agencies are still looking for pracitioners with highly specialised skills.