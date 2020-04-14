APCO Worldwide London MD Steve Earl steps down

Earl (pictured) replaced James Acheson-Gray in the role when he joined on 1 July last year.

In a statement, APCO said: "Steve Earl will be leaving his position as managing director of APCO’s London office on 30 June. We thank Steve for his contributions over the past year to develop our business in London, and wish him the very best for the future."

A permanent replacement for Earl has not been lined up at the moment.

Earl said: “APCO is a fantastic business with very special qualities, and there are few consultancies better placed for the complex challenges the world faces. While I’m sad to leave the team, I wish everyone the very best and have enjoyed collaborating with colleagues in London and around the world, and bringing new clients to London over the past year.”

He said he is "exploring multiple options on what I do next".

Earl's departure from the business follows that of deputy UK MD Alex Bigland, who left in January to join Queen's College London as director of communications and development.

Before joining APCO, Earl spent nearly seven years at Zeno Group, latterly as its European head, playing a leading role in the merger of Zeno and London agency 3 Monkeys in 2016. He previously set up and ran Speed Communications for 14 years.

Earl's predecessor at APCO Worldwide, Acheson-Gray, resigned in late 2018 and later co-founded strategic advisory consultancy Apella.

The UK operation of US-based APCO Worldwide recorded flat revenue growth in 2019 at £6.1m, according to data for PRWeek's upcoming UK Top 150 Consultancies report.