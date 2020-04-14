Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The demand for toilet paper is deafening on social media. Between March 10 and April 9, Georgia-Pacific received 11,000 messages across all six of its consumer brands, and 8,500 were specifically about how challenging it is to find its toilet paper products, Angel Soft and Quilted Northern, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The communications teams behind brands such as Charmin, Angel Soft, Quilted Northern, Scott and Cottonelle told PRWeek how they are responding to the TP shortage and updating concerned consumers.

President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s response to coronavirus. In a press conference Monday at the White House, Trump played a campaign-style video defending his record and showing instances where media and medical analysts downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus. Trump said he played the video “because we’re getting fake news and I want to correct it.” The video was produced by White House employees, including social-media director Dan Scavino. It “took less than two hours” to make the video, Trump said. He also tweeted the video, along with a timeline showing what his administration was doing in February to combat coronavirus.

How CNN and MSNBC reacted. MSNBC aired the complete video before breaking away; CNN cut away earlier. They eventually returned to the briefing. MSNBC’s Ari Melber called the video “some kind of backward looking edited video propaganda.” The person behind CNN’s onscreen captions had some fun during Trump’s presser, with one caption reading “Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session,” while another said “Trump melts down in angry response to reports he ignored virus warning.” Twitter users loved the cheeky captions.

Amazon has fired two Seattle-based staffers who criticized the company. User experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa were both fired on Friday after questioning, via Twitter, the company’s safety and working conditions at its warehouses amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post. Cunningham and Costa also offered to match donations to warehouse workers.

Warner Bros. has a new communications chief. Showtime alum Johanna Fuentes will serve as EVP of worldwide corporate communications and public affairs and report to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. She replaces Dee Dee Myers as comms head and starts on May 4.