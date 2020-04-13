Logitech picks Golin as North America PR partner

NEWARK, CA: PC and tablet accessories provider Logitech has selected Golin as its North America agency partner.

In an emailed statement, Logitech said it was “happy to welcome Golin as our agency partner in North America” as part of its efforts to “enhance and expand our storytelling across media and influencers.”

Golin declined to comment on the win.

Logitech issued an RFP last November and, according to the RFP documents, divided the process into two phases: the formal submission of proposals, which were due December 10, and the presentations, that were held between January 15 and January 31.

Four agencies were ultimately invited to pitch, including Finn Partners, which had worked on the account for nine years, according to a source familiar with the process.

“We are very proud of all that we have accomplished together,” said Finn Partners managing partner Howard Solomon via email. “We wish them all the best moving forward.”

Traditional PR defined as earned media relations, the RFP stated, was to be “the primary focus of Logitech’s new public relations agency of record.”

More specifically, Logitech said it expected the winning agency to work approximately 85% of the time on category communications and 15% on corporate communications activities.

The RFP did not provide a budget. Rather, it asked the competing agencies to provide rate cards for the core team working the account including: account management, media relations, planning and strategy, creative brainstorming, writing, thought leadership, awards, issues management and reporting.

Those categories would determine “the primary areas of focus for the monthly retainer and will dictate the number of hours across each area,” according to the documents. The RFP added that there will also be project work accompanying large Logitech campaigns, events and new product launches outside the retainer.

Golin is also expected to address influencer relations. In the RFP, the company said its fiscal year 2020 global comms strategy had “emphasized influencers as ‘BAE,’” meaning “before all else.”

Although Logitech manages paid influencer relations programs from its global social media team, the RFP said it expected the winning PR agency to pitch earned media influencers, including those who conduct product reviews and YouTube unboxings, as well as industry experts.

For the final proposals, agencies were asked to address three scenarios, using no more than 30 slides. In the first, they were asked to submit PR plans for the launch of one category and one product, showing how they would increase and measure awareness.

The second exercise asked for a general storytelling approach to a product category -- not involving a launch -- and to the company as a whole. Finally, the agencies were asked to offer advice on what Logitech needed to do to grow its position in the consumer tech and lifestyle spaces going forward.

A long list of primary requirements the company was looking for in an agency included “a deep understanding of the categories in which Logitech operates” and the “ability to help category and corporate leadership identify key platforms for earned media, contributed content and speaking opportunities.”

Secondary requirements included the bandwidth for out-of-scope work, influencer relations expertise, digital content creation, analyst relations experience and “knowledge in relevant tertiary categories, such as sports/fitness, human performance, esports, streaming and VR.”

In January, Logitech reported that Q3 sales for fiscal year 2020 grew 4% to $903 million compared to the same period last fiscal year. Q3 net income grew 6.9% to $143.1 million.