Propel: Pitching up, journalist responses steady amid pandemic

TEL AVIV: PR professionals have been pitching journalists more often during the coronavirus pandemic than at the beginning of 2020, according to research from PR management software company Propel.

The volume of pitches sent to journalists has increased at a small but steady rate this year, with U.S.-based PR pros sending an average of 14 per day in March compared with 10 per day in January. In February, PR pros sent an average of 13 story ideas per day.

The responsiveness of journalists has been relatively steady. In March, reporters and editors opened 45% of pitches and responded to 8%. In January, they opened 46%, and responded to 9%. Journalists opened 51% in February and responded to 10%.

Propel cofounder and CEO Zach Cutler said he found the results encouraging, noting, “Media relations is clearly alive and kicking despite the pandemic.”

“The pitch volume increase in March may indicate a rise in creative story ideas around COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “The slightly lower but relatively equal open and response rates are likely due to journalists adjusting to remote work.”

The study was based on tens of thousands of pitches sent by more than 100 U.S.-based PR professionals in Q1.