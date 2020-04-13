Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Bob Iger is back in control at Disney, helping to navigate it through the pandemic. Iger stepped down as CEO in February with parks chairman Bob Chapek named as his successor. But he told The New York Times that coronavirus “and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years.” Analysts estimate Disney lost $500 million just from closing its parks through March alone. Iger will forgo a salary during the pandemic, but Walt Disney World in Florida will furlough 43,000 employees beginning April 19 and 30,000 staffers at Disneyland in California have been furloughed.

Steak-umm is continuing its war on coronavirus misinformation. In a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday, the brand warned consumers to “stay wary of charlatans peddling ‘miracle cures’ that are ‘all natural.’” Separately, Steak-umm tweeted that it’s “working on potential ways to highlight the everyday heroes in this crisis who aren't getting covered by the media.” The person behind Steak-umm’s tweets, Allebach Communications social media manager Nathan Allebach, told PRWeek what prompted the frozen beef brand to sound-off on this issue.

Ancestry has named Zeno Group its U.S. AOR. Zeno is responsible for a fully integrated communications program for the genealogy and family history company, including corporate comms and health and consumer work. PRWeek has all the details.

Trump retweets call to fire Fauci. After Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said on CNN that more lives could have been saved if the U.S. had acted sooner to stop coronavirus’ spread, DeAnna Lorraine, a former GOP candidate for Congress, tweeted the hashtag #FireFauci. Sunday night, Trump retweeted her post and called Fauci’s comment “fake news,” adding that he “banned China long before people spoke up.”

John Oliver isn’t a fan of Amazon’s latest ad. During Sunday’s Last Week Tonight episode, the host made fun of the e-commerce giant’s “Thank You Amazon Heroes” spot. “It’s hard to say what I like least about that,” said Oliver. “Maybe it’s the schmaltzy piano music, maybe it’s Amazon patronizingly claiming they care about the well-being of their ‘heroes,’ or maybe it’s just the fact that, out of context, the Amazon smile logo is a quick sketch of an uncircumcised dick.” Amazon workers have been protesting about the company’s handling of the virus.