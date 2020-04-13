Zeno Group promotes data analytics experts

The agency has promoted Sabrina Quek to digital director and Gaurav Poola to head of performance hub. Quek is a digital expert with over a decade of expertise in digital strategy and analytics, and experience across many verticals. She joined Zeno in January 2018 and worked with clients such as Intel, Netflix and Align Technology. Prior to Zeno, she worked as a senior consultant, head of analytics at Possible. She has also worked at IBM, Sephora Digital SEA and Decision Science.

Poola, meanwhile, succeeds Quek in her former role as head of digital analytics and performance hub. In his new role, he will continue servicing Zeno clients including, Motorola, Far East Organisation, and Sentosa Development Corporation. Both Quek and Poola are based in Singapore and will report to Singapore managing director Allanjit Singh.

Plus, Reena Sharma has been named vice president, head of Zeno Group Delhi. She will also lead Zeno India's corporate and crisis communications offering on top of being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Delhi office, including marketing and business development.

