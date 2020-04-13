W Communications wins Envysion Wealth Management retainer

W has clinched the PR and social media retainer for Envysion Wealth Management and will aim to deliver a creative approach to corporate comms, with a focus on programming and thought leadership. Spanning both social media and media relations, the campaign will be centred around Envysion's holistic approach to wealth management, catering to high net-worth individuals.

The agency's current corporate portfolio include chemical company BASF, international life services company SODEXO, food delivery company Foodpanda, programmatic advertising firm Xandr, and Singapore-based technology company Basis AI.

"Our corporate division is just over eighteen months old in Singapore yet now counts for over a third of our business, with global MNCs amongst our client base. We're excited to grow this further in the year to come," said Warren Johnson, founder and CEO of W.

